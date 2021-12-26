Backlash As Liverpool’s Mo Salah Celebrates X-Mas

Believers, majority Christians celebrated Christmas on Saturday.

The day marks the birth of Jesus Christ, central figure in the history of Christianity.

Not all Christians mark the date. Seventh Day Adventists don’t and so are Muslims and other religions.

Still there are non Christians who celebrate the day as part of the December festivities.

Liverpool winger, a devoted Muslim, is known to mark the day with family each year.

He often post a family photo next to a Christmas tree with a good will message.

This however rubs some fanatical Muslims the wrong as they consider it haram or illegal.

According to one twitter user, who replied to another user on the Salah’s tweet, Muslims should not celebrate Christmas because they don’t believe that Jesus was the son of God.

“The blacklash because they celebrate the birthday of the Son of God as the Christians believe, and this is contrary to our belief.”

Another twitter user Daniel Regha thinks it should be a big deal anyone celebrating Christmas since Christians also share messages of good with Muslims during their celebrations.

