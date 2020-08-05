Backlash After Artcaffe Offered to Reward Creatives with Coffee, Exposure

Popular Nairobi Restaurant Artcaffe was on the receiving end of the unforgiving Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) after the launch of a competition dubbed #Artofthecity.

The competition, the advert that ran on their social media platforms indicated that the winners would walk away with a prize.

“Get creative and help us jazz up our take-away coffee cups! All three winners’ unique artworks will be the printed design on our Holiday Season take-away cups!,” the ad read.

ANNOUNCING our #ARTofthecity competition! Calling all creatives of the city…help us jazz up our take-away coffee cup and WIN BIG with Artcaffé! Read the competition details below, and ENTER! Tag your artistic friends and spread the word! https://t.co/BZeofmSCPv pic.twitter.com/7VRZ1b1A6z — Artcaffe (@ArtcaffeKenya) August 4, 2020

It is the prize that irked netizens. The overall winner would get coffee for an entire year and exposure.

The first prize winner will get an exhibition space in one of their restaurants for two months or an internship with the Artcaffe Design Team for two months and free coffee for a year.

One tweep noted that free coffee for a year is equivalent to Sh91,250.

The second prize winner will get free coffee for six months while the third prize will be free coffee for three months.

Artcaffe tried to clarify their intentions for the competition but their efforts were met with criticism which brought forth the hashtag “Paycreativeske”.

In their rejoinder, the restaurant said: “In light of the reaction to our competition launch we want to clarify: The prize is not coffee and we greatly value artists and designers. In this difficult time the purpose of this competition is to give artists and designers exposure and opportunity.”

By using our platforms to reach a wider audience with their skill & craft – through either exhibition space in our branches, an internship with our Design Team & with their name and artwork displayed on our take-away coffee cups for the Holiday Season. — Artcaffe (@ArtcaffeKenya) August 4, 2020

Here are some of the comments from KoT:

Dear @ArtcaffeKenya I’m having a competition to see which coffee house can offer me free coffee for a year, the winner gets to give me free coffee 365days a year as well as my thumbsup 👍🏾. DM or reply for more details on how to apply #artcaffe challenge — Raila Odinga Junior (@Railajunior) August 5, 2020

Headed to #artcaffe for breakfast. I hope they accept coffee as a payment mode ☕☕ pic.twitter.com/jl5xeJT9qf — Frankie Mbate (@mbate) August 5, 2020

#BoycotArtCaffeKenya #artcaffe @ArtcaffeKenya this is exploitation of the highest order. Hire an artist the right way and get them paid your platform ain't payment..how will someone use ksh200 fare to come collect Ksh 100 coffee for a year. Thank you @KameneGoro #KameneAndJalas pic.twitter.com/KFJETk0vTG — Dapa Creatives (@dapa_creatives) August 5, 2020

So Artcafe decided free cafe is the price for the creativity….This country is too much…😂😂Despite the harsh economic situation,massive layoffs people need the cash so bad to survive…somebody decides free coffee is enough…pathetic..!..#artcaffe — Jumah Karisa (@jumahKarisa) August 5, 2020

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu