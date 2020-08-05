in ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS

Backlash After Artcaffe Offered to Reward Creatives with Coffee, Exposure

Popular Nairobi Restaurant Artcaffe was on the receiving end of the unforgiving Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) after the launch of a competition dubbed #Artofthecity.

The competition, the advert that ran on their social media platforms indicated that the winners would walk away with a prize.

“Get creative and help us jazz up our take-away coffee cups! All three winners’ unique artworks will be the printed design on our Holiday Season take-away cups!,” the ad read.

It is the prize that irked netizens. The overall winner would get coffee for an entire year and exposure.

The first prize winner will get an exhibition space in one of their restaurants for two months or an internship with the Artcaffe Design Team for two months and free coffee for a year.

One tweep noted that free coffee for a year is equivalent to Sh91,250.

The second prize winner will get free coffee for six months while the third prize will be free coffee for three months.

Artcaffe tried to clarify their intentions for the competition but their efforts were met with criticism which brought forth the hashtag “Paycreativeske”.

In their rejoinder, the restaurant said: “In light of the reaction to our competition launch we want to clarify: The prize is not coffee and we greatly value artists and designers. In this difficult time the purpose of this competition is to give artists and designers exposure and opportunity.”

Here are some of the comments from KoT:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

 

ArtcaffePaycreativeske

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

kra officers extorting business owners

How To Pay Your Taxes On KRA’s New M-Service App

Thika Road Estates To Experience Two-Day Water Shortage In Scheduled Maintenance