8-month-old Baby Whose Father Travelled From Kenya Recently Among 5 New COVID-19 Cases In Uganda

Uganda has confirmed five new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in the country to 14.

The five include three Ugandans and two Chinese nationals.

Among the three Ugandans is an 8-month-old baby, a resident of Iganga District in Eastern Uganda.

Dr Henry Mwebesa, the Director-General Health Services at Ministry of Health, said the baby’s father travelled from Kisumu, Kenya about a week ago.

“The baby presented with flu and difficult in breathing and was brought to Iganga Hospital where the baby was admitted, ” Mwebesa said.

“But seeing the signs and symptoms of the condition the health workers took the sample which they sent to virus research institute and the sample tested positive.”

An eight months old baby from Iganga has contracted the deadly #COVID19. The father traveled from Kisumu, Kenya about a week earlier as stated by the Dr. Henry Mwebesa – Director General Health Services at Ministry of Health #COVID-19 UG pic.twitter.com/xiqiteiQPm — Hillaire Lilechi 🇰🇪 🇯🇲🇩🇪🇦🇺 (@hills_prince) March 25, 2020

The Chinese nationals were nabbed as they tried to leave the country for DR Congo via Zombo district.

“Five more people have been confirmed positive, including two of the six Chinese that were got in Zombo. They cannot be presented in court for fear of further spread,” Dr Mwebesa continued.

In order to stem the virus which has killed at least 18,900 people globally, President Yoweri Museveni on Saturday banned all travels in and out of the East African country.

Only emergency landing by plane will be allowed, Museveni said.

He also banned social gatherings, bars and shut down all learning institutions.

Kenya has on the other hand reported 25 positive cases of COVID-19 with the government expected to announce stricter measures on Wednesday.

As of today, coronavirus cases stand at 424,000 with 109,000 people having recovered from COVID-19.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu