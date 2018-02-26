Mureithi Loses As Vote Recount Affirms Babu’s Win

A vote recount for Embakasi East constituency has confirmed that Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino won the MP seat.

After the recount as ordered by Justice Joseph Sergon, Babu beat his opponent Francis Mureithi by 4,316 votes.

Babu won the seat with 46,587 votes only for the votes to increase to 46,817 after scrutiny. Mureithi has after the recount garnered 42,501 up from 42,253.

The deputy registrar submitted that the scrutiny and recount exercise was a success, except for a regrettable incident where one of the deputy registrar’s phone was stolen.

“The Deputy Registrars are however, positive that the data collected and the report presented before the trial court will be helpful in the determination of the election petition,” read the conclusion.

Judge Sergon while delivering the ruling on 12 February said that there was need to scrutinize the votes noting that the Returning Officer, Nicholas Butuk told the court that the final results announced did not tally with those in forms 35A.

Parties will make their final submissions on February 28 and a final verdict on March 2, 2018.







