Babu Owino Warns Turkana Residents Against Supporting DP Ruto

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino is on a three-day tour of Turkana County with his party leader Raila Odinga among other leaders.

The MP drummed up support for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) draft Bill that is set to be tabled in the county assemblies.

BBI proponents need the Bill to be passed in at least 24 counties for it to sail through to the next stage which is the National Assembly.

Speaking in Lodwar on Friday, Babu hit out at Deputy President William Ruto who he claimed has pocketed the taxpayers money.

According to Babu, should Ruto ascend to power in 2022, he will steal resources belonging to the Turkana people.

He took note of the crude oil that was discovered in 2013.

The legislator told the electorate that Ruto had grabbed land belonging to a school and pocketed cash from the infamous Arror and Kimwarer dams.

He demanded that the DP empowers the people of Turkana by gifting them lorries instead of the wheelbarrow.

On Saturday, Babu once again went after those opposed to the BBI Bill.

He referred to those opposing the report as “burukenge”.

Taking on the self proclaimed “hustler”, Babu asked the DP to respect Raila who he said, was his political teacher.

As the electioneering year draws closer, the ODM party leader has declined to declare his candidacy until the Constitutional amendment Bill is passed.

“Until BBI passes, I will not announce whether I will be on the ballot or not,” he told a local radio station.

He too just like Babu fired a salvo at Ruto who he termed as a “pathological liar” who cannot be trusted.

“Ruto is telling us that Jubilee administration stopped functioning after the Handshake. Had they delivered any of their promises before the 2017 General Election?” he posed.

“He promised stadiums for every county and one million jobs. Have you seen the stadiums and jobs?”

The Bill has been passed by the Siaya County assembly.

