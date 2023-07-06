Babu Owino Wants Firearm Misuse Case Thrown Out

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino wants a gun misuse case against him dropped.

According to the legislator, the prosecution had not proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

“Throughout the case, none of the witnesses did actually testify to the fact that the accused person was disorderly as none of the witnesses actually saw the accused person behaving in the alleged disorderly manner,” the court heard.

He also said that the prosecution has failed to prove that he acted disorderly while carrying a gun because none of the witnesses could attest to the alleged disorderly behavior.

“We most humbly submit that the prosecution has failed to establish that the accused person is guilty beyond any reasonable doubt. Differently put, the prosecution case is akin to the type civil litigants describe as scandalous, frivolous, vexatious and an abuse of the court process,” he adds.

Further, he noted that none of the prosecution witnesses, including the defendant Felix Orinda alias DJ Evolve, have been able to prove that he was in possession of a firearm at the scene of incident.

He claimed that the accusations that he was intoxicated on the said day are unsupported by any toxicology reports and are only allegations.

A fortnight ago, DJ Evolve testified that he did not see Babu with a firearm on the day he was shot in the neck.

“When I met Owino, he had no gun at the Club and I never saw a firearm that shot me,” he testified.

“I was having conversations and the next thing I was in a vehicle going to the hospital. I did not see where the bullet came from.”

