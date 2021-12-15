Babu Owino to Buy Dj Evolve House, Foot Medical Bills Following Acquittal

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino will buy Felix Orinda aka Dj Evolve an apartment as a condition for his acquittal, the court ruled on Tuesday.

The legislator was acquitted of attempted murder charges in a case involving the disc jockey.

Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi ordered Babu to foot medical bills and other expenses as the victim who dropped the matter comes from a humble background.

“As a condition of withdrawal, the MP will purchase an apartment for the victim, which will resolve the issue of house rent, and continue paying the hospital bills of the victim who comes from a humble background,” said Ochoi.

On financial losses, the magistrate noted that the apartment will take care of the issue as the family will no longer have to pay the said bill.

As for the specialized medical assistance, the court noted that the lawmaker has been footing the said bill.

Mr Ochoi also noted that the concerns raised by the State about Dj Evolve’s welfare seem to have been fully covered in the mediation.

“I have come to the conclusion that this is a matter [in which] a court should encourage reconciliation as envisaged in the Constitution and, therefore, I will allow the request to withdraw the charges against the accused in count one – attempted murder. He is acquitted,” said the magistrate.

However, Babu is still being charged in the second count of behaving in a disorderly manner while carrying a firearm.

Babu is accused of shooting Dj Evolve in the neck in January 2020 at the B-Club in Kilimani.

The disc jockey who was allegedly friends with the MP prior to the shooting incident was paralyzed from the neck down.

