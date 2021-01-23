Babu Owino Seeks Raila’s Support To Take Over As IEBC Chair

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino wants to head the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The legislator shocked mourners attending the burial of former Ndhiwa MP Zablon Owigo Olang when he asked his party leader Raila Odinga to support him in his quest.

The outspoken member of parliament said he was unimpressed by the speed at which the Wafula Chebukati-led commission was verifying BBI signatures.

“Wafula Chebukati should fast-track the signature verification exercise so that all can be clear for the much awaited referendum. But after the referendum, it will be time for Chebukati to go so that I can take over,” said Babu.

On Thursday, the commission published 1.3 million signatures that have so far been verified since the exercise kicked off earlier this month.

In a notice published in the dailies, the commission asked Kenyans whose signatures appeared without their consent to reach them via email, sparking outrage among BBI proponents.

“Anyone who has been captured as a supporter without their consent can report to the commission by writing to the CEO indicating their objections.”

Similar signatures appeared at least thrice while others like those of President Uhuru Kenyatta and the ODM party leader were missing.

Speaking to a local daily, IEBC Director of Voter Education and Communication Joyce Ekuam said some signatures were still missing because the verification exercise was still ongoing.

“The process is not yet complete…it is just interim. We are still finalizing it at the Bomas of Kenya,” Ekuam told the daily.

The report is expected to be subjected to a referendum in June.

