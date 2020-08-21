“Tano Tena!” MP Babu Owino Over the Moon As Uhuru Issues Title Deeds To Embakasi East Residents

In politics, there are no permanent friends or enemies, Embakasi East Member of Parliament Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino, knows this all too well.

Well, Babu Owino, who used to be President Uhuru Kenyatta’s fiercest critic has over time changed tune and now seems to get along very well with the Head of State, who he once accused of denying his ODM party leader Raila Odinga victory in the 2017 General Elections through “electoral theft”.

Apparently, the handshake between Odinga and President Kenyatta had a ripple effect in the ODM party as many of its leaders now accord the president “support” in his final term in office.

The youthful MP is over the moon after the President visited his Embakasi East constituency and issued residents with title deeds.

In a social media post, Babu heaped praises on the President even saying that he deserves another five-year term using the popular “Tano Tena” phrase which the latter and Deputy President William Ruto used in their 2017 campaigns.

“Uhuru Kenyatta is the best President Kenya has ever had, ” Babu started, declaring himself the head of state’s number one loyalist.

He added, “I wish to take this opportunity to express my profound gratitude to H. E Uhuru Kenyatta, the best President Kenya has ever had for heeding my appeal to issue title deeds to residents of Embakasi East.

“Our people have struggled with the uncertainty of ownership of land where they have lived for over 45 years. Through the President’s kindness, this uncertainty ended today. And I am deeply humbled and grateful for this.

“Mr President, we will continue praying for you for God to give you long life and good health so that you may govern in wisdom! Uhuru Kenyatta tosha, tano tena!”

