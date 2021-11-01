MP Babu Owino Accuses CS Mutahi Kagwe Of Planning To Sack 800 KEMSA Workers

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has accused Health CS Mutahi Kagwe of planning to sack over 800 workers at the Kenya Medical and Supplies Agency (KEMSA).

In a statement posted on his social media accounts on Monday, Babu urged the Cabinet Secretary to shelve the “draconian and irrational plan” and make sure that only those who were involved in KEMSA scandal are sent home

“What is the rationale for sacking the entire watt force including a cleaner who was never involved in the KEMSA scandal? What are the steps the Ministry is taking to ensure that those who will be affected by such irrational move are fully compensated and allowed to continue with their normal Imes? What procedure is the ministry going to use to lay-off workers and what happens to those that have loans with financial institutions and were sot that their jobs are secure?” posed Babu.

“Is the cabinet secretary for Health prepared for the lawsuits that will ensue and the amount of money that the government may lose in the process?”

In the KEMSA scandal, it was revealed that the agency could have lost billions after 110 companies that supplied it with medical equipment got excess payment in contracts where prices were inflated.

