Babu Owino Gifted Two Goats By Maasai Delegation Over Online Classes, Names Them Uhuru And Raila

The Coronavirus pandemic hit the education sector hard, with learners forced to stay at home for months with no clear date when classroom learning will resume.

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino, who for a long time championed for student welfare back in his days as Chairman of the powerful Students Organisation of Nairobi University (SONU), seized the moment in May and started online classes for secondary school candidates preparing for their national exams.

Well, for months now, thousands have been following his classes on YouTube and Facebook and the First Class Honors Actuarial Science Graduate promises to continue helping the candidates in their revision for as long as the normal learning remains suspended.

On Monday, the MP revealed that the Maasai community had recognised his efforts and gifted him two goats.

The lawmaker received the goats at Parliament buildings in Nairobi and to the surprise of many, he said he had named one Raila Odinga, his ODM party leader and another the head of state Uhuru Kenyatta.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank the Maasai community for honouring me with two fertile goats because of the online Education lessons I have been offering to our children.I named the goats Uhuru and Raila to honour them for promoting Peace and tranquillity in this country,” Babu wrote on his social media pages.

