Babu Owino Explains Absence During Finance Bill Vote

Embakasi East MP Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino has explained why he was absent on Wednesday night during the voting of the contentious Finance Bill, 2023.

Babu said he was preparing for his court case with his lawyer.

“I was not present today (Wednesday) in Parliament because my case has been scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday) in court for a defense hearing and I was with my lawyer,” he said.

In his defense, the firebrand MP said, he was present during the morning session when Speaker Moses Wetangula announced that voting would take place next week.

He also disclosed that he spoke about the matter with minority leader Opiyo Wandayi.

“It was only much later when I realized that the Speaker changed his mind and voting was to take place today. That is why even other MPs were not present because the Speaker changed from what he had earlier communicated. Many members were missing because they knew voting was next week,” he elucidated.

He also clarified that he was against the proposed law and would have defied his party leader should he have been for the Bill.

“This bill is one which is punishing Kenyans and I cannot support it. Even If baba told me to support it, I wouldn’t because of my loyalty to Kenyans. So I’m so sorry I wasn’t present because of my court situation,” said the ODM MP.

176 MPs voted in favour of the Bill while 81 MPs out of 257 opposed it.

The Bill will now move to the committee of the whole House where members will have a chance to take a vote on each clause.

