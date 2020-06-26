Baba Will Be Back, He Is Solid And Recovering Well – Joho

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho has given an update on ODM’s Raila Odinga health status after undergoing minor back surgery.

Through Twitter, the governor indicated that Odinga is progressing well and will be back in the country in no time.

“We continue to pray for him. I have no doubt that within the shortest time possible, baba will be back in Kenya. Raila is solid, strong…we are solidly behind him, his agenda our agenda, what he identifies with is what we are moving with. He is doing extremely well and shall be back soon,” he said.

Joho further debunked speculations surrounding the AU Envoy’s health adding that he is a leader and a human being like everyone else who gets sick, can be tested and treated.

The news that former Prime Minister had been unwell and flown out of the country for treatment made airwaves on Monday after speculations started swirling on social media.

Debunking the speculations, Odinga’s brother and the family Spokesperson Oburu Odinga intimated that he was not seriously sick as had been perpetuated on social media but was rather undergoing minor back surgery at a German facility in Dubai.

“Jakom is out of the country for a minor surgical operation on his back. It is not a serious health issue but just a minor one. So he is okay. The Germans have a good hospital facility in the Arabian country where he is being monitored,” said Oburu.

Further, Oburu refuted claims that Odinga travelled to China terming them mere speculations as there is no way to get there amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He is not in China. The last time he was there I think was in December last year before the Coronavirus pandemic. Right now, if you want to get there, you must be ready for a 14-day quarantine,” he added.

Prior to this, blogger Dennis Itumbi had hinted about the travel citing that he was aboard a chartered flight 5YPAA – Cessna 680 from Wilson Airport accompanied by his daughter, a renowned neurosurgeon, a personal assistant and a bodyguard.

.@RailaOdinga 1. He flew to Abu Dhabi aboard a chartered flight. 5YPAA – Cessna 680 2. The flight took off from Wilson. 3. The Manifest, shows he was accompanied by the daughter, A renowned Neurosurgeon, a Personal Assistant and a bodyguard.. A #SystemYaFacts Thread — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) June 22, 2020

Itumbi also announced that the recent COVID-19 test taken by Odinga and publicized was a stunt meant to secure his travel out of the country as the tests were needed for his travel together with those of the people that accompanied him with the cost of his transportation to be catered for by taxpayers’ money.

