Baba The Artist Premieres ‘Leo Ni Leo’ Song on YouTube (VIDEO)

The long awaited song by ODM Leader Raila Odinga alias Baba The Artist has finally premiered on YouTube. The song which was dropped at 11 am has already garnered thousands of views and hundreds of comments within a few minutes.

“What a nostalgic experience! My highlight in Baba’s song is the feature of Jaramogi and his signature dance! God bless you Baba!” Hudson Amenya commented on the song.

The song is a collaboration between the Azimio la Umoja Presidential hopeful and musician Emmanuel Musindi. It is a remix of the song, Leo ni Leo which has been headlining a number of Azimio la Umoja rallies in the last few weeks

Read: Raila Odinga: Harambee Stars Will Qualify For The Next Afcon Under My Leadership

The video, which was shot in 4K quality, features Raila on campaign mode. One shot features him dancing to the song in the company of other young talented artists. Another shot captures the candidate playing football with his grandson while another features his late father, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga.

Baba the Artist has been trending on social media since yesterday as users anticipated the release of the song. It was released through Azimio la Umoja’s YouTube Channel this morning as the parties’ various aspirants head to Tononoka grounds in Mombasa for campaigns.

You can watch the song below:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...