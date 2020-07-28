B Classic Releases Second Single Dubbed Yakikukataa

Upcoming artist Dennis Manja alias B Classic has released his second hit, Yakikukataa.

Coming hot on the heels of his first single “Baby I Swear”, this particular love ballad recounts the complicated cycle of the day to day intrigues of a one sided relationship.

The song was produced by Toplayer on the Beat and Champion Studio Kenya. The video was directed by the talented Trey Jeulz.

“It’s about being in love with someone who does not appreciate me despite all that I do,” B Classic explained. “Tired of fighting he gives up on love and ends it all hence the title #Yakikukataa.”

B Classic is the first artist to be signed by Champion Studio, an upcoming outfit founded by Joel and Brian Lishenga.

The singer-songwriter is curving a niche in the music industry in spite of his background.

Born in Taveta, the singer was abandoned at a young age by his biological mother. He was raised by a Somali woman who he later lost touch with after moving to Mombasa.

His first job in the coastal city was a herdsman and then at a hotel.

While in Mombasa a friend saw potential in him and nudged him to pursue music which he eventually did and the rest is a compelling story of an artist making his way in the industry.

B-classic has graced notable stages across East Africa with top acts such as; Sudi Boy, Ally B, Jua Cali among others.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu