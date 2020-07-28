in ENTERTAINMENT

B Classic Releases Second Single Dubbed Yakikukataa

149 Views

Upcoming artist Dennis Manja alias B Classic has released his second hit, Yakikukataa.

Coming hot on the heels of his first single “Baby I Swear”, this particular love ballad recounts the complicated cycle of the day to day intrigues of a one sided relationship.

The song was produced by Toplayer on the Beat and Champion Studio Kenya. The video was directed by the talented Trey Jeulz.

B classic, Yakikukataa
Dennis Manja aka B Classic.

“It’s about being in love with someone who does not appreciate me despite all that I do,” B Classic explained. “Tired of fighting he gives up on love and ends it all hence the title #Yakikukataa.”

B Classic is the first artist to be signed by Champion Studio, an upcoming outfit founded by Joel and Brian Lishenga.

The singer-songwriter is curving a niche in the music industry in spite of his background.

B classic, Yakikukataa
Dennis Manja alias B Classic.

Born in Taveta, the singer was abandoned at a young age by his biological mother. He was raised by a Somali woman who he later lost touch with after moving to Mombasa.

His first job in the coastal city was a herdsman and then at a hotel.

While in Mombasa a friend saw potential in him and nudged him to pursue music which he eventually did and the rest is a compelling story of an artist making his way in the industry.

B-classic has graced notable stages across East Africa with top acts such as; Sudi Boy, Ally B, Jua Cali among  others.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

NCBA Files Auction Suit Against Buzeki Over Ksh2.7 Billion Debt

Naivas Supermarket Opens Second Branch in Syokimau Bringing Network to 64