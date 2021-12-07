Azziad, The RoamingChef among Top Content Creators in Year 2021 TikTok Report

Short video-making app TikTok has released its year-end report 2021 on creativity, trends, creators, movements and moments. According to the app, at least 1 billion users were on the app this year.

“It’s been incredible to see how our African community has continued to grow and support one another this year on the platform. We’re humbled to see how much joy our community has brought us this year, and we’re excited to experience more incredible moments as we continue this journey together,” said Boniswa Sidwaba, TikTok Content Operations Manager, Africa.

Among the trends highlighted on the platform this year are recipes, music trends, and a celebration of African culture across the continent.

“This year, our African community discovered new ways to express creativity, championed teams, and the causes we care about, and found new favorites – from recipes to new music trends and the celebration of African culture across the continent.” the company said.

Read: TikTok to Restrict Sending Notifications for Teenagers on the App

The top ten songs highlighted on the platform include Naanzaje by Diamond Platnumz, Running To You by Chike and Simi, Sukari by Zuchu, Nimekuzoea by Nandy, Touch It by Kidi, Baikoko by Mbosso, Jennifer by Guchi, Ni Wwe by Killy and Harmonize, Fall by Mbosso and Dangerous by Jah Prayzah.

A number of creators also created trending videos for diverse topics such as comedy, cooking, family, animals and nostalgia. From Kenya, TikTok sensation Azziad Nasenya made it to the list as well as Vick Brandon, Comedy Cartel, The roaming Chef and Mr.Mbilimbili.

“As the beating heart of TikTok, creators make our community what it is today by entertaining and connecting with the community at large. TikTok creators who hit new heights this year as breakthrough stars were listed from Azziad, Vick Brandon, Just totally random and Candy and the King,” TikTok says in the report

Read also: TikTok Rolls Out Feature for Creators to Filter Comments

Sports personalities including Collins Injera kept the audience entertained with local sports content such as soccer and rugby.

The company launched a new Q&A feature to celebrate the year on TikTok. The feature invites users to look back on their most memorable moments in 2021.

Sidwaba said that Kenya’s popular trends had become popular on the platform.

“It’s been incredible to see how Kenyans continued to grow and support one another this year on the platform.”

“We’ve seen popular trends spread across For You feeds. We’re humbled to see how much joy our community has brought us this year, and we’re excited to experience more incredible moments as we continue this journey together,” he said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...