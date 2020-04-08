Azziad, Kenyan “Tik-Tok Queen” Claims To Have Received 13,000 Messages From Kenyan Men After Phone Number Leaked

Azziad Nasenya, a 19-year-old media school student trended for the better part of the weekend after videos of her jamming to Femi One’s new hit ‘Utawezana‘ were circulated on all social media platforms.

On Twitter, for instance, she was trending at number one with her video retweeted over a hundred times.

The trend partially started on Tik-Tok hence she was dubbed the “Kenyan Tik-Tok queen.” The video captured her sensational dance moves as she whined her tiny waist and smiled effortlessly. Her blonde hair also stood out, driving Kenyan men crazy.

This was my first version😍😂 pic.twitter.com/glGDNMpsIM — Azziad nasenya (@AzziadNasenya) April 5, 2020

Azziad ran along with the wave until Kenyans on Twitter (KoT) decided to turn the fun into a nightmare. Her old videos and photos were dug up and people started dragging her and finding faults in her past.

A section of people accused her of using too many filters while alluding that she was a different person with makeup. Some even went as far as photoshopping her looks to fit into the description that they wanted.

Speaking to a local blog, the 19-year-old could not understand why people decided to troll her yet the aim of the video was for fun.

” I do not know why people would dig up old photos because all of our photos from back in the day look different, it was very weird,” she is quoted.

Ideally, following the trolling she did a follow-up video where she asked her friends and those who had her personal contacts to desist from giving them out since people were taking advantage of her new-found fame.

Apparently, her phone number was leaked on Twitter adding more drama to the trolling as she indicated that she received over 4,000 missed calls from unknown people and her phone could not stop buzzing.

She received calls, messages on WhatsApp and since she could not keep up with the attention, she switched off her data.

However, On Tuesday, April 8 when she got back online, there were 13,000 WhatsApp from Kenyan men who were seeking her attention.

“It is weird because they were making fun of me and at the same time, sneaking to my inbox to tell me things, it was horrible but funny at the same time,” she said.

According to Azziad, she does not regret posting the videos she did and as much as it was filled with all that drama, she ended up landing a new role at a soon to be Kenyan show and is hopeful that she will land a radio gig after graduating.

Also, she currently has a full-time manager whom she hopes will steer her career in the right direction.

Here are some of the reactions following the video that went viral:

There's a Very serious Problem with some of you. Some of You guys are just pathetic at all levels. Why would you decide to body shame Azziad. The Only thing she did was post her video. Then you started raining insults at her. This issue is getting out of hand. #IStandWithAzziad — BRAVIN YURI (@BravinYuri) April 6, 2020

The reason you should all respect me is that Azziad was my girlfriend in primary school. I actually dumped her for helping Kevin sharpen his pencil #IStandWithAzziad pic.twitter.com/RZnLb2HflA — joe miringu (@MC_JOE_miringu) April 6, 2020

