Social Media Influencer Azziad Nasenya Trademarks Name, Logo

TikTok sensation and social media Influencer, Azziad Nasenya, has trademarked her name and a logo bearing the first letter of her first name.

The 21-year-old reportedly started the process in November last year when she applied to register the trademark name with the Kenya Industrial Property Institute (KiPi). The government parastatal is mandated with the administration of Intellectual Property Rights.

The intent to trademark the name was published in the parastatal’s journal for 60 days to allow any parties in opposition of the trademark to come forward.

“NOTICE is given that any person who has grounds of opposition to the Registration of any of the trademarks advertised herein according to these classes may within sixty (60) days from the date of this Journal, lodge a notice of opposition on form TM. No. 6 (in duplicate) together with a fee of Ksh.5,000/= (local opponent) or US$ 250 (foreign opponent).” the notice read.

The notice went unopposed, allowing the social media sensation to trademark her name and logo.A trademark is a word, name, graphic, phrase, colour, sound or even a smell that identifies a single source of goods or services. Trademark applicants are further required by law to prove the secondary meaning of the trademark, as fame is not a consideration in the award or use of trademarks.

In her case, Azziad explained that the name and logo would be used in “Clothing, footwear and headgear.”

A trademark is valid for 10 years after which the user can choose to renew it. Other Kenyan celebrities who have trademarked their names are Huddah Monroe and Shix Kapyenga.

