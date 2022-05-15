Azimio’s Raila Odinga to Name Running Mate on Monday

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Political Party has pushed the naming of Raila Odinga’s running mate to Monday, May 16.

The coalition was expected to unveil the presidential candidate’s running mate on Sunday afternoon at a rally at the historic Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi.

However, in a statement to newsrooms, Makau Mutua, the spokesperson of Raila Odinga’s presidential campaign secretariat, confirmed the announcement will be made tomorrow amid the growing anxiety.

“Our campaign is aware that Kenyans are anxious to know the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Presidential ticket. We will make the announcement tomorrow. Thank you,” he said.

Stop the Presses! pic.twitter.com/Wt8F3P4mxr — Prof Makau Mutua (@makaumutua) May 15, 2022

Odinga’s arch-rival William Ruto of the Kenya Kwanza coalition unveiled Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate on Sunday afternoon.

Also Read: Speculations as Kalonzo’s Man Enoch Wambua Skips Presser by Azimio Running Mate Selection Panel

Sources in the know intimate Odinga is also keen on picking his running mate from the vote-rich Mount Kenya(central) region like Ruto.

The team tasked with selecting a running mate for Odinga submitted three names to the ODM party leader on Thursday.

The seven-member panel chaired by former Kwanza MP Noah Wekesa noted that the three candidates were ranked on the basis of the average marks they scored during interviews conducted on Monday and Tuesday at Serena Hotel.

Also Read: Senator Kindiki Skips Kenya Kwanza Presser as Ruto Picks MP Gachagua as Running Mate

Top contenders for the post include party leaders Martha Karua (Narc Kenya), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) and former Gatanga MP Peter Keneth.

Others vetted included Murang’a Woman Rep Sabina Chege, ODM deputy party leaders Hassan Joho and Wycliffe Oparanya, Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya (Party of National Unity), Narc leader Charity Ngilu and her National Liberal Party counterpart Stephen Tarus.

Musyoka, who hails from the Eastern region, insists he is the most suitable candidate to deputise Odinga having run as the former prime minister’s running mate twice, in 2013 and 2017.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...