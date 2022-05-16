Azimio’s Raila Odinga Picks Martha Karua as Running Mate in State House Bid

Raila Odinga has named Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua as his running mate in the upcoming August Presidential election, making history as the first woman in Kenya to be nominated for the deputy president position.

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition candidate made the declaration at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on Monday, May 16.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader described Karua as a fighter and one who can be trusted with the second-highest office in the land.

“This woman is a fighter and is not a quitter. She has a safe pair of hands, seasoned by the struggle for our second liberation and service to the country in many capacities. This woman has a beautiful soul as exhibited by her love and passion for her children and grandchildren. This woman will be a great co-creator and will make a remarkable first deputy president of the Republic of Kenya,” said Odinga.

The former Prime Minister also nominated Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka as Chief Cabinet Minister, should Azimio form the next government.

Musyoka, who was among 11 candidates vetted for the running mate post, hoped to deputise Odinga in the August polls.

Dissatisfied with the offer, the Wiper boss launched his presidential bid at a parallel press conference on Monday.

Speaking from Karen at the Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka Centre, the former vice president picked Andrew Leteipa Sunkuli as running mate in his State House bid.

^SKM here. The BIG ANOUNCEMENT: Andrew Leteipa Sunkuli is my Deputy Presidential candidate. pic.twitter.com/nebov2nF0t — Kalonzo Musyoka (@skmusyoka) May 16, 2022

Karua’s profile

A lawyer by profession, Karua is a former long-standing member of parliament for Gichugu Constituency.

She started her law career in 1981 as a Magistrate at the age 24, before venturing into private practice as a founding partner of Martha Karua & Co. Advocates.

Between 2005 and 2009, she was Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs, under whose watch Kenyan new and most progressive constitutional dispensation was promulgated.

The Odinga-Karua lineup will face off with Kenya Kwanza’s William Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua in the polls slated for August 9, 2022.

