Azimio to Look Into DP Gachagua’s Conduct – Sifuna

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna says Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition intends to submit a motion to look into the conduct of deputy president Rigathi Gachagua.

The legislator was responding to the contentious claims made by DP Gachagua in Kericho that the national government is a company in which those who supported them in the general election in August are the largest stockholders and will reap the greatest rewards.

“Hii serikali ni kampuni na ni ya shares, kuna wenye kampuni wale wako na shares mingi…kuna wale hawana. Nyinyi mliinvest kwa hii kampuni ya Ruto na Gachagua… mliamka mapema,” said Gachagua.

Gachagua’s utterances, according to Senator Sifuna, show that the government is operating in an exclusive manner even though it is supposed to serve all Kenyans regardless of who they voted for.

“The other day Gachagua was heard saying that Kenya is a company. We as Azimio have taken a stand that Kenya is for all of us whether you voted for him (Ruto) or Raila Odinga because this is our motherland and we are paying taxes just like anybody else,” Sifuna told Radio Citizen.

"We have set up a motion to discuss his conduct because of his utterances which we see are causing division in the nation to make it seem that there are those ones who are of more importance than others." Senator Sifuna stated that it is crucial to get rid the House leaders of Azimio who support President William Ruto's since doing so will obstruct their party's objective, which includes promoting the investigation into DP Gachagua. According to the Nairobi senator, the opposition removed Senate Minority Whip Fatuma Dullo who pledged allegiance to President Ruto, for the same reason. Read Also: Storm in Azimio as Court Halts Senator Dullo's Ouster as Minority Whip "Being a leader in Parliament is very key because you are the one expected to enforce the agendas of your party. You cannot be the leader of a team that you do not agree with their ideologies," he said. "They (Jubilee) have said it themselves, alongside Dullo and the team that met the president in State House, that they have differences with Azimio and so for us to be able to push our agendas then we must have someone who is able to do so." But, the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) reversed the dismissal of Dullo. PPDT is expected give directions on the matter on February 28.

