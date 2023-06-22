Azimio To Hold Public Forum on Tuesday At Kamukunji Grounds

Azimio la Umoja has invited its supporters for a consultation meeting next Tuesday at the Kamukunji Grounds.

It is here, Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua said, that they will decide the next course of action following the passage of the contentious Finance Bill 2023.

“We will have a consultation meeting with our supporters at Kamkunji grounds on Tuesday from 10 am,” Karua said.

“Let us come together next Tuesday and decide what kind of life we want to live.”

Karua noted that whenever the people have come together, they have consistently found a solution to the issues facing the nation.

She said, “This time won’t be any different.”

“The only time we have suffered longer than we should; the only time we have allowed dictators to rule us longer than they should, is when we have been divided,” said the opposition leader.

“But people can never be helpless in their own country, against their own leaders. Not in a democracy like ours, not even in a dictatorship as they are trying to recreate.”

The Bill was passed on Wednesday night meaning the cost of living will in a few days go up.

MPs passed the 16% VAT on fuel products and the 1.5% Housing tax.

