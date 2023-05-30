Azimio Suspends Bipartisan Talks until Gov’t Withdraws Finance Bill 2023

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party has suspended the bipartisan talks until the government withdraws the contentious Finance Bill 2023.

Speaking on Tuesday, minority leader in the National Assembly Opiyo Wandayi said the opposition will not allow Kenyans to be overburdened.

“We suspend the joint bipartisan talks until Kenya Kwanza withdraws the punitive Finance Bill 2023. We, therefore, oppose the burden being imposed on working people,” said the Ugunja MP.

“We oppose increased taxes on start-ups and small businesses. We oppose increasing taxes on fuel which will raise the cost of the product by at least Ksh10. Azimio is of the view that this Finance Bill takes us back to the 1980s. It takes us back to the era of cost-sharing in public institutions. It takes us back to the era of Structural Adjustment Programs. It takes us back to the 1980s because the people who were in charge back then, are in charge today.”

The opposition also noted that they will not sit around and watch as ordinary Kenyans suffer.

“We take the position that the budget proposals offer completely no support for working people and upcoming businesses, for the taxes being levied, people are getting nothing in return,” he said.

He also noted that they are worried that the Kenya Kwanza administration was wasting money and engaging in corruption.

