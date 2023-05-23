Azimio Suspends Bipartisan Talks For Seven Days

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party has suspended the bipartisan talks for a week.

Nairobi senator Edwin Sifuna on Tuesday cited various issues among them the “attack” on Jubilee Party.

In a statement, Sifuna said the opposition could not agree with the government side on various issues that formed the basis for discussion.

“We have had to suspend the Bipartisan dialogue after we could not persuade our friends from Kenya Kwanza to concede to some common sense interim measures,” he said.

1. Lowering of the cost of Unga

2. Preservation of the Election Servers

3. Suspension of IEBC reconstitution

The legislator noted that there were other unresolved issues including lowering the cost of Unga, preservation of the Election Servers and suspension of IEBC reconstitution.

Sifuna stated that the aforementioned issues were necessary in Azimio’s view in order to safeguard the outcome of the talks.

On Monday, the opposition threatened to halt the talks unless Jubilee rebels resign and seek a fresh mandate from the people.

“If you want bipartisan talks to continue, from today those who have left Jubilee should accept to hold by-elections in their respective areas if they respect multipartism,” Kalonzo Musyoka said.

He added: “We shall leave it to them so that they know they don’t believe in plural democracy.”

