Azimio Slams Ruto for Opposing BBI as Kenya Kwanza Seeks to Appoint Mudavadi ‘Prime CS’

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition has accused Deputy President William Ruto of ‘political conmanship’ after it emerged that the DP’s Kenya Kwanza coalition is seeking to introduce the position of Prime Cabinet Secretary if the alliance succeeds in the August polls.

The details are contained in a Kenya Kwanza coalition agreement leaked to the press on Wednesday.

Apparently, the position of the Prime Cabinet Minister will be created within 14 days, through an Executive Order, if the alliance forms the next government.

The position will go to Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi, a founding member of the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

But speaking to members of the press in the coastal region on Thursday, Azimio Council Secretary-General Junet Mohamed accused the DP of playing politics of convenience.

Citing the failed attempt by Azimio to introduce the Prime Minister post through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), Mohamed claimed the DP is re-inventing BBI through the back door.

Also Read: Kalonzo: Why I Changed My Mind About Facing Azimio Panel

The DP is among politicians who opposed the clamour to amend the 2010 Constitution through BBI, a product of the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

“Ruto has opposed BBI vehemently for the last five years. Today he is creating the same positions BBI was advocating for. He is not ashamed of himself. He told Kenyans that we do not need positions, today he is dishing out the same positions to Musalia and other people,” said Mohamed adding that Mudavadi had been duped since he can’t deliver 70 per cent of the Western region votes for Ruto, a condition for the appointment.

“That tells you the character we are dealing with; a hypocrite per standard…Now he is re-inventing BBI through the back door. Why didn’t he join the BBI train if he thought he needed the positions so much like he is doing.”

Also Read: Juliani Denies Being Appointed Azimio’s Director of Entertainment

The Suna East MP, while drumming up support for Odinga — the Azimio presidential candidate — said Azimio won’t allow dishonesty leaders to ascend to power.

In the power structure outlined in the Kenya Kwanza coalition agreement, the presidential flag bearer position is reserved for Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party. Ruto’s running mate will also come from UDA.

Ruto has also reserved the position of National Assembly speaker for Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula if he clinches power in August.

Also Read: Why I Opted Out Of Azimio-One Kenya Coalition -Kingi

The Senate Speaker post has been allocated to Pamoja African Alliance (PAA) party. The party led by Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi defected to the Kenya Kwanza coalition early this week alongside Maendeleo Chap Chap of Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua.

The agreement that also details how affiliate parties will share cabinet slots was deposited with the Registrar of Political Parties on Sunday night, a day before the deadline for submitting party coalition pacts.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...