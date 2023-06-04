Azimio Signals Return of Anti-government Protests Over Finance Bill

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party has signalled the return of anti-government protests should the Finance Bill not be revised.

DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa said the tax proposals will overburden ordinary Kenyans.

The former Defence CS said the opposition is focused on making sure the government scraps the tax proposals.

“The truth of the matter is this proposal you are bringing, that there is a 16% VAT on fuel, 3% housing levy, these things are against the law and they will hurt Kenyans,” said Wamalwa. Read: Gachagua in Trouble with Kenyans for Claiming Finance Bill is “Unstoppable”

“If they will not have solved the VAT issue and other things that will hurt Kenyans then we will build pressure until they (government) comply. “Are you ready to return to maandamano if they do not reduce the price of unga, fuel, electricity?” he posed. He added: “If you are ready then we are ready to stand behind Raila to challenge these people (government).” ODM deputy party leader Wycliffe Oparanya urged Azimio MPs to make sure the controversial Bill does not pass in the House. “Kenyans think that the Housing Levy is the only faulty issue in the Finance Bill. There are many other things in that Bill and we urge all Azimio leaders in the Senate and the National Assembly to make sure that that Bill does not pass. If it passes the problems Kenyans will face are a lot,” said the former Kakamega Governor. Read Also: Okiya Omtatah Challenges Finance Bill in Court Meanwhile, deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has insisted that the bill will sail through.

“The truth is, and you know it very well, even if you oppose the Finance Bill, it will still pass. You do not have the numbers. So what is the need to oppose something that is going to pass anyway? There is no need,” he said.

