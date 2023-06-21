Azimio Senators Walkout in Protest of CS Moses Kuria’s Presence (Video)

The Minority Coalition has staged a walkout of the Senate chambers following Trade CS Moses Kuria‘s arrival.

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party allied lawmakers left the House when Senate Speaker Amason Kingi allowed the CS to proceed with answering questions in regards to his docket.

The senators claimed that the House lacked a quorum and was in violation of Standing Order 41. As a result, they said, no business could be conducted in the House.

Additionally, the Speaker objected to CS Kuria being questioned about his criticism of the media and the controversy surrounding the edible oil purchase deal.

“Having not seen the proposed motion by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, it cannot be a subject of discussion on the floor of the House today. Even assuming that the proposed motion was submitted to the Office of the Speaker, it may have been admissible or not. So what we are doing is we’re anticipating debates, contrary to Standing Order 99,” said Kingi.

Minority Coalition has staged a walk out when Senate Speaker Kingi allowed CS Moses Kuria to proceed with answering questions in regards to the Ministry of Trade and Investments. pic.twitter.com/vDdbXBJTAt — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) June 21, 2023

Kuria has been trending on social media following his attack on the Nation Media Group.

On Sunday, the CS threatened to fire government officials who place adverts with the Nation. He claimed the media house has been playing the role of the “opposition party”.

He also referred to the Nation journalists as prostitutes.

Media players have since called on the CS to resign and for President William Ruto to rebuke his utterances.

