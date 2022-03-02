Azimio Raids Ruto’s UDA Again As Organizing Secretary Defects To DAP-K Party

Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has been dealt a blow after losing yet another national leader to a rival party as the August contest takes shape.

UDA party’s Deputy National Organizing secretary Wanjala Iyaya defected to the Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) on Wednesday.

Iyaya was among several defectors received to DAP-K by party boss Wafula Wamunyinyi at Chui House in Nairobi.

DAP-K was launched in December last year. It’s one of the parties in the yet to be unveiled Azimio la Umoja coalition led by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Iyaya pledged allegiance to Azimio which will battle it out with Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza coalition in the 2022 General Election.

The politician is eyeing the Webuye East parliamentary seat in the forthcoming polls on a DAP-K ticket.

“UDA party Deputy National Organizing secretary Dr. Wanjala Iyaya who is also an aspirant for Webuye East constituency seat has officially joined DAP-K. Iyaya was accompanied by the TACUSO elders who affirmed the support for Azimio La Umoja,” DAP-K said in a statement.

UDA party Deputy National Organizing secretary Dr. Wanjala Iyaya who is also an aspirant for Webuye East constituency seat has officially joined DAP-K. Iyaya was accompanied by the TACUSO elders who affirmed the support for Azimio La Umoja.

DAP-K was founded as an alternative to Amani National Congress (ANC) and Ford Kenya, the two main parties in the Western region.

The party is mainly comprised of ANC and Ford Kenya splinter groups.

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetangula joined the Kenya Kwanza alliance recently.

The two leaders claim the party associated with Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugine Wamalwa is a state project created to divide votes in the Luhya community.

In the past week alone, UDA has lost two main figures to Azimio including Treasurer Omingo Magara and youth leader Anthony Kibagendi.

