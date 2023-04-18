Azimio Pulls Out of Bipartisan Talks, To Resume Protests

Anti-government protests will resume starting next week, Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party has declared.

In a statement on Tuesday, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka said they will not take part in the planned bipartisan talks.

The former vice president on behalf of the opposition said the government was not ready for dialogue.

“The coalition shall resume its weekly protests at the end of Ramadan and there shall be further communication in this regard,” said Kalonzo

Kalonzo stated that President William Ruto exhibited bad faith from the beginning of the process that was set to bring together 14 members of Parliament.

“Any reasonable observer of happenings in the last few weeks will agree with us that Kenya Kwanza has no intention whatsoever to hold any dialogue at all, let alone one that is honest, transparent and bipartisan,” he said.

Kalonzo continued by saying that the leadership has decided to participate in an extra-parliamentary process and will not allow the Kenya Kwanza camp to dictate the terms of the process.

He emphasized that Azimio will remain firm on the issues they want addressed, adding that they would not allow the talks to digress.

“Our issues remain what we said before and they are reduction in the cost of unga, fuel, electricity and school fees, opening and audit of IEBC servers, bipartisan reform and constitution of IEBC, reinstatement of the 4 IEBC commissioners and end to the buying of MPs which threatens multiparty democracy,” said Kalonzo.

In the meantime, the opposition has instructed Rarieda MP Otiendo Omollo “to formally invite the Kenya Kwanza meeting for a meeting to set ground rules for the (extra-parliamentary) talks”.

