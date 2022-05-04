Azimio Vetting Board Gives Politicians Seeking Raila Running Mate Post 24 Hours to Apply

Candidates seeking to be Raila Odinga’s running mate in the August presidential race under the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party have 24 hours to apply for the position.

This was revealed on Wednesday, May 4 by Azimio’s 7-member panel formed recently to help Odinga settle on a suitable candidate.

Addressing a press conference in Nairobi, the panel asked the coalition’s 26 affiliate political parties to forward the names of nominees to the team by close of business Thursday, May 5 for consideration.

The vetting team will be chaired by former Kwanza MP Noah Wekesa.

“The Committee requests any constituent party members of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance that wishes to nominate any person for consideration as a candidate for the position of Deputy President of the coalition to submit the name of such person by close of business tomorrow, Thursday, April 5, 2022,” Wekesa said.

Wekesa noted that only members of the Azimio coalition are eligible to apply.

“The Committee shall only consider candidates who are members of the constituent party members of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance,” he added.

Contrary to earlier reports that the team would subject all candidates to an interview, the chairperson clarified that only those who are interested in appearing before the panel to make presentations will be allowed to do so.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka is among leaders who have expressed interest in deputising Odinga amid pressure on the former Prime Minister to pick a running mate from the vote-rich Mount Kenya region. Musyoka, who ran as Odinga’s running mate in 2013 and 2017, had earlier criticized the team for asking him to apply for the post.

Some of the politicians seen as Odinga’s potential running mates from the region include Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth and Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui.

Odinga will battle it out with Deputy President William Ruto of the Kenya Kwanza coalition in the contest set for August 9.

