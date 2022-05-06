Azimio Panel Receives 20 Names for Raila Running Mate Post

The panel vetting possible running mate candidates for Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance presidential flagbearer Raila Odinga has received 20 names.

According to the Nation, the Noah Wekesa-led panel had by Thursday received names of among others; Martha Karua, Kalonzo Musyoka and Peter Kenneth.

“We have received 20 nominees for the position, which the panel will with immediate effect begin the process of vetting before we submit the best to the presidential candidate for nomination,” a source is quoted by the daily.

The panel, the source intimated, will give the nominated individuals a chance to present themselves before it.

They will then announce the winner on May 10, as earlier stated.

On Thursday evening, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee party submitted the names of Murang’a Woman Rep Sabina Chege and former Gatanga MP Kenneth as likely running mates for Raila.

“We refer to the above subject matter and forward herewith names of the persons proposed by Jubilee Party for consideration as Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Deputy President Nominees. Peter Kenneth and Sabina Chege,” Jubilee National Election Board Chairperson Stephen Wandeto said.

In a dramatic turn of events, Kanu chairman Gideon Moi backed Kalonzo for the running mate position but hours later, his party fronted him for the same post.

“Kanu hereby proposes and submits the name of H.E Hon. Stephen Kalonzo as its preferred candidate for the position of Deputy President in the forthcoming general elections. It is our sincere hope that this panel will consider and find him (Kalonzo) appropriate for the position of Deputy President and consequently recommend his selection as such,” the Baringo senator said in a letter to the panel.

Kanu secretary general Nick Salat later wrote to the panel recommending that his chairman be considered for the post.

Salat described the Baringo senator as a “committed, trusted and steadfast senior member of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition who has contributed both his human and financial resources to build the coalition into a formidable contender for power in the August 9 general elections.”

Also likely to be interviewed is Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, Mombasa’s Hassan Joho, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya and National Liberal Party leader Stephen Tarus.

