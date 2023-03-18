Azimio Notifies Police of Monday Protests in Nairobi

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party has written to the police notifying them of planned protests in the capital on Monday.

The letter dated March 17, 2023, and addressed to the Officer Commanding Station, Central Police Station Nairobi, was signed by the chairman of Azimio Executive Council Wycliffe Oparanya.

“We notify you that on Monday, March 20, 2023, we will be holding a procession within the Nairobi metropolitan area,” the letter reads.

“Kindly provide us with security for the same.”

The opposition has insisted that the protests will be peaceful. Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka said the demos will not involve any acts of lawlessness.

But Embakasi East MP Babu Owino noted that he cannot promise the demos will be peaceful.

“I can only promise that there will be demonstrations but I can’t promise whether they will be peaceful or not,” he said.

It is said that Nairobi Azimio leaders will meet on Sunday to finalize the plans ahead of the mass action.

“Tumeita mkutano ya grassroots leaders wote wa Nairobi including MCAs and MPs,” an Azimio leader told a local daily.

However, cracks have continued to widen in the opposition with seven legislators declining to show up for the protests.

“We equally urge our constituents to do likewise. We encourage those who are thinking to join the demonstrations to return to their normal economic and social activities, especially those who engage in farming, to take advantage of the current rains to plough and plant,” said Suba South MP Karoli Omondi.

He was flanked by Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda and MPs Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Paul Abuor (Rongo), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem) and Felix Odiwour alias Jalango (Langata).

