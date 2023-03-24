Azimio Notifies Nairobi OCS of Biweekly Protests

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party has informed the Nairobi Officer Commanding station of the upcoming demonstrations slated for Monday and Thursday.

In a letter to the OCS, the opposition said the demonstrations will start at daybreak and end at dusk.

“The processions will take place in the streets within your jurisdiction from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm,” said Wycliffe Oparanya, chair of the Azimio Executive Council.

According to the former Kakamega Governor, the goal of the processions will be to submit a written memorandum to President William Ruto at State House.

“This is not an application for permission as none is contemplated under Article 37 of the constitution,” he said, as he urged the OCS to deploy enough officers to ensure the security of the protesters.

On Wednesday, Nairobi Regional Police Commander Adamson Bungei invalidated a notice by Azimio saying it was addressed to the wrong person.

He urged the opposition to write to the Officer Commanding Police Station (OCS) of the area where they expect to stage their procession.

The police boss asked Azimio to follow due process and furnish the area police station chief with their letter of intent on time before taking to the streets.

“We have procedures on how we serve the letters for protest or picketing, as guided by the law. Under Section 2 of the Public Order Act, it is indicated very clearly who is the regulating officer of the permits to be issued – it is the officer in charge of a police station. At this level of mine, this is a regional command, whereby we dispense services to the police stations,” he said.

“Therefore, in this matter related to the issue of protests, it has to be served to the police station. We’re not saying that we refuse to pick or not, we’re guided by the law that this document needs to be delivered Officer Commanding Police Station, in the area which the proposed procession would be held.”

