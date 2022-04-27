Azimio Names 7-member Team To Vet Raila’s Potential Running Mates

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Council has appointed a seven-member panel to recommend possible running mates for Raila Odinga ahead of the August General Election.

Addressing a press conference in Nairobi on Wednesday, the Council’s Secretary-General Junet Mohamed said the advisory panel has up to May 10 to vet and submit name(s) of suitable candidates to the presidential flag bearer.

The panel comprises members of the clergy and representatives of political parties in the coalition.

They are; Bishop Peter Njenga, Archbishop Zaccheus Okoth, Senator Enock Wambua, Michael Orwa, Noah Wekesa, Sheik Mohamed Khalifa and Beatrice Moe.

“The panel shall reach its decision through consensus and shall elect its chairperson. The secretary of the panel shall be Ms Elizabeth Meyo,” said Junet.

The decision to appoint a panel to advise Odinga on who to choose as running mate was reached at the Council’s inaugural meeting held on April 21, 2022, at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC). The meeting was chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka is among leaders who have expressed interest in deputising Odinga amid pressure on the former Prime Minister to pick a running mate from the vote-rich Mount Kenya region.

Some of the politicians seen as Odinga’s potential running mates from the region include Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth and Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui.

Yesterday, it emerged that Charity Ngilu of NARC has also thrown her hat into the race to deputise Odinga in the August polls.

Narc Secretary-General Fidelis Nguuli on Monday submitted the name of Ngilu for vetting and consideration to the Azimio advisory panel for the position that has attracted a lot of interest. Both Ngilu and Musyoka hail from the Eastern region.

Odinga will battle it out with Deputy President William Ruto of the Kenya Kwanza coalition in the contest set for August 9.

A panel of deeply respected elders have graciously agreed to assist Azimio come up with a competent and suitable runningmate candidate to deputize H.E Raila Odinga. Full Statement below: #KenyaMoja pic.twitter.com/nzQVTdE8ju — JUNET MOHAMED, CBS (@JunetMohamed) April 27, 2022

