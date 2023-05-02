Azimio MPs Teargassed Outside President Ruto’s Harambee House Office

Raila Odinga allied legislators were on Tuesday teargassed by the police as they attempted to deliver a petition at President William Ruto’s Harambee House office.

The lawmakers were led by Nairobi senator Edwin Sifuna and his Kilifi counterpart Stewart Madzayo.

The lawmakers peacefully marched from Parliament Buildings to the head of state’s office but their plans were thwarted by police who dispersed them.

“My 50 colleagues and I have been teargassed outside the Office of the President as we marched peacefully to deliver the People’s Petition. Gachagua told us we know where to find them. We do. We went there and instead met Police. Cowards!” tweeted Sifuna.

My 50 colleagues and I have been teargassed outside the Office of the President as we marched peacefully to deliver the People’s Petition. Gachagua told us we know where to find them. We do. We went there and instead met Police. Cowards! pic.twitter.com/tEgnCLMMIX — Edwin Sifuna (@edwinsifuna) May 2, 2023

Anti-government protests were set to kick off at 6 am at Central Park and later march to IEBC offices at the Anniversary Towers.

There was action in Kibra as youths barricaded roads and a bus torched along Ngong Road.

Protesters in Kisumu also lit bonfires, paralyzing business in the area.

