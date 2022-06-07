Azimio Manifesto: Zero-rating Sport Equipment Hailed As Good

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party has pledged to zero-rate sport equipment should they form the next government.

This is part of the formation’s first 100 days in office agenda on youth empowerment as spelt out during the party’s manifesto launch on Monday.

It is expected to to enhance job creation and talent development.

According to Zoo FC chairman Ken Ochieng’ zero-rating sport equipment is a good idea as it will lessen the burden of running sports organizations.

“The everyday equipment, for example, balls and are the most expensive part in our business,” says Ken.

“A good low quality ball goes for Kshs 7,000; a good high quality ball like those used by national teams or CAF Champions League teams cost double the amount.”

“You need at least 15 – 30 balls per a training session of 30 players. Do your math on that and consider that they last for 3 weeks.”

The high cost of sport equipment is partly why sports business does not make sense for local clubs as they are forced to sell club merchandise at prices way beyond the reach of ordinary fans.

“Good Gloves go for Kshs 10,000; the best quality go for Kshs 30,000. Jerseys and shorts go for Kshs 10,000, socks Kshs 1,500. But you have to buy over 1000 pieces at that price hence why we cant sell a replica for less than Ksh 5000.”

