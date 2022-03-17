Azimio Luminaries Present As Arsenal Fall To Liverpool

Liverpool managed an impressive 2-0 win at Arsenal to move a point shy of log leaders Manchester City in the Premier League chase.

Present at the Emirates Stadium to witness the crunch tie were members of the Azimio La Umoja political formation led by Raila Odinga.

Mombasa County Governor Ali Hassan Joho, former Gatanga Member of Parliament Peter Kenneth and Suna East legislator Junet Mohammed was also in attendance.

Prior to the game, Raila, a staunch Arsenal fan predicted two goals for the Gunners.

Raila, who is the presidential flag bearer for the Azimio La Umoja movement, is also the patron Kenyan Premier League sleeping giants Gor Mahia.

