Azimio Council Approves Zoning Plan To Quell Sibling Wars

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Council has adopted a rationalization plan that compels constituent parties to harmonize candidates in a bid to counter increased sibling rivalries.

The decision was reached on Friday when Azimio Party Leader Raila Odinga convened a meeting at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi.

On the table was the Coalition’s preparedness ahead of the August 9 polls.

“After reviewing various reports regarding the party’s ongoing campaign preparations for the general election and other matters related to the election, the Council; discussed and approved a strategy to synergize the strength brought by each party to the coalition by rationalizing and harmonizing candidates in all elective positions and mandated each constituent party to implement the strategy,” said Junet Mohamed, Azimio Party’s Secretary-General.

The Council, the Suna East MP added, appealed to all Azimio supporters and Kenyans to engage in peaceful campaigns.

This, he said is the “only means of ensuring a stable post-election economic environment which is essential for a united, inclusive, fair and prosperous nation.”

The National Coalition Executive Committee and the Presidential Campaign Secretariat were further instructed by the council to examine the 2022 voter register data and report their findings to the council by June 28.

Junet said that the council was satisfied with the party’s plan to secure 15,000,000 votes for Odinga, a goal the party set in the hopes of sending the four-time candidate to the State House.

Odinga’s running mate Martha Karua, Kalonzo Musyoka of the Wiper Party, and Gideon Moi of the KANU were all present at the meeting.

Sabina Chege, Wafula Wamunyinyi, Naomi Shaban, Charity Ngilu, and Abdinoor Farah were also in attendance.

President Uhuru Kenyatta who is in Kigali Rwanda for a Heads of State Commonwealth meeting, and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, did not attend the meeting.

