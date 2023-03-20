Azimio Claims Leaders’ Phone Lines Disabled in Attempt to Sabotage Protests

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance claims phone lines belonging to their leaders have been sabotaged by the Communications Authority (CA) ahead of planned protests.

In a tweet, the opposition alleged that the disabling of the phone lines was an attempt to disrupt protests within the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) later in the day.

“We call upon @CA_Kenya to up step and be a regulator and not a partner in crime; especially one @ezraCHILOB. The Phone lines of our leaders and team members are being unfairly and wrongfully disabled in attempts to sabotage the protests (sic),” said Azimio.

Also making similar allegations was opposition leader Raila Odinga’s daughter and EALA MP Winnie Odinga.

Winnie said that her electronic devices had been hacked.

“All electronics hacked! All completely unusable, all dead!” she wrote.

She added: “Meet me in the streets!”

Meanwhile, in Kibra, police have blocked youths looking to join the protests from leaving the area. This led to a confrontation between the youths and the GSU officers.

Teargas was lobbed as the angry protesters pelted stones at the officers and journalists at the scene.

Major roads leading to the State House have been barricaded with heavy police presence within the CBD.

