Azimio Adjourns Bipartisan Talks Indefinitely After Lapse of Ultimatum

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party has suspended bipartisan talks, indefinitely.

In a letter dated May 31, Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo said the government side was yet to respond to the issues raised by the opposition after its Parliamentary Group.

The Bipartisan Talks Are Now Adjourned Indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/Wx00wzD0Z5 — Otiende Amollo, SC,MP, EBS (@OAmollo) May 31, 2023

On Tuesday, the opposition gave the government until midnight to address their concerns or face unspecified consequences.

Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi said the government had made zero effort in addressing their issues including the withdrawal of the Financial Bill 2023, the opening of election servers and the high cost of living.

“Kenya Kwanza has until midnight Tuesday, otherwise, the talks will remain suspended,” he said.

The opposition also demanded that Kenya Kwanza ceases to interfere with the affairs of Jubilee Party.

“With regard to interference in Jubilee, Kenya Kwanza has indicated willingness to commit in writing to respect the ruling of the Political Parties Tribunal confirming the Jubilee Party leadership,” he added.

