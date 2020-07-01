Harambee Stars Winger Ayub Timbe To Remain With Reading FC

Reading FC have extended Harambee Stars winger Ayub Timbe loan deal till end of the season, coach Mark Bowen has confirmed.

The English Championship side signed Timbe from China’s Beijing Renhe in March on a loan arrangement.

Other players whose loan deals have been extended include Ovie Ejaria, Matt Miazga, Pele and Lucas Boye.

Timbe was an unused substitute as Reading FC lost 3-0 to Brentford at Madejski stadium on Tuesday.

The team is currently 16th on the 24-team log with 49 points, 26 off leaders Leeds United.

