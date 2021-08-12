Harambee Stars Winger Ayub Timbe Leaves Vissel Kobe Over Playtime

Harambee Stars winger Ayub Timbe has left Japanese side Vissel Kobe five months after joining them over lack lack of play time and family matters.

The 28-year-old former Beijing Renhe forward made the announcement on his social media handles on Thursday.

“Due to family reasons and luck of playtime, the Club and I have had a mutual agreement to part ways,” said the player.

“I wish it would have been different but sometimes life happens. I want to take this time say goodbye and thank you to the club, the entire staff and the fantastic supporters of vissel kobe,” he added.

