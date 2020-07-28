Harambee Stars Winger Ayub Timbe Leaves Championship Side Reading FC After Short Stint

Harambee Stars winger Ayub Timbe has left Reading FC after a short loan spell, the player announced on Twitter on Monday.

27-year-old Timbe joined the English Championship outfit in February from Chinese top league side Beijing Renhe, but struggled for playtime, making just five appearances mostly off the bench.

Timbe appreciated his time with the coach Mark Bowen’s side.

“My short journey at reading is finished. I want to thank the club, the staff, my mates and definately every supporter who was with me through this half season. It was a pleasure to be Reading FC .Thank you all and I wish you good luck in the coming season,” he tweeted.

My short journey at reading is finished. I want to thank the club, the staff,my mates and definately every supporter who was with me through this half season. It was a pleasure to be @ReadingFC .Thank you all and i wish you good luck in the coming season. pic.twitter.com/rqxfIfzAsz — Masika Ayub Timbe (@MasikaAyub) July 27, 2020

Reading missed Premier League promotion after finishing 14th in the 24-team keague.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu