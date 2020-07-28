in SPORTS

Harambee Stars Winger Ayub Timbe Leaves Championship Side Reading FC After Short Stint

Harambee Stars winger Ayub Timbe has left Reading FC after a short loan spell, the player announced on Twitter on Monday.

27-year-old Timbe joined the English Championship outfit in February from Chinese top league side Beijing Renhe, but struggled for playtime, making just five appearances mostly off the bench.

Timbe appreciated his time with the coach Mark Bowen’s side.

“My short journey at reading is finished. I want to thank the club, the staff, my mates and definately every supporter who was with me through this half season. It was a pleasure to be Reading FC .Thank you all and I wish you good luck in the coming season,” he tweeted.

Reading missed Premier League promotion after finishing 14th in the 24-team keague.

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

