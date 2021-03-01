Official: Harambee Stars Winger Ayub Timbe Joins Japanese Side Vissel Kobe

Japanese top league side Vissel Kobe have confirmed acquiring the services of Harambee Stars winger Ayub Timbe.

Timbe has been without a club since leaving Beijing Renhe of China late last year.

“It’s an honor and great feeling to join this great club, I can’t wait to get started,” Timbe said in a video posted on the club’s Twitter page.

At Kobe, Timbe will play alongside former Barcelona midfield maestro Andres Iniesta and former Ajax, Barcelona, and Arsenal defender Thomas Vermaelen.

Timbe made headlines early last year when he joined English Championship side Reading FC. He however featured sparingly and was let go after six months.

