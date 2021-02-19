in SPORTS

Harambee Stars Winger Ayub Timbe Could Play Alongside Barca Legend Andres Iniesta In Japan

Harambee Stars winger Ayub Timbe is set to join Japanese top league side Vissel Kobe, according to reports.

Kobe is home to former Barcelona and Spanish midfielder Andrès Iniesta, who is the team captain.

28-year-old Timbe has been club-less since 2020 October, when he left China’s Beijing Renhe after three years.

Japan’s J-League has been growing in popularity in Kenya thanks striker Michael Olunga’s efforts.

Olunga emerged top scorer and was picked the Most Valuable Player accolade last season.

He has since moved to Qatar Stars League after join Al Duhail SC.

Andres Iniesta Ayub Timbe Vissel Kobe

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

