Harambee Stars Winger Ayub Timbe Could Play Alongside Barca Legend Andres Iniesta In Japan

Harambee Stars winger Ayub Timbe is set to join Japanese top league side Vissel Kobe, according to reports.

Ayub Timbe to Japanese side Vissel Kobe is a done deal 👌 He joins former Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta in the team. He'll be the second Kenyan in the J1 league this season as striker Ismael Dunga also recent joined Sagan Tosun #StarsAbroad pic.twitter.com/NzJevCoC4n — Jeff Kinyanjui (@Nyash88) February 19, 2021

Kobe is home to former Barcelona and Spanish midfielder Andrès Iniesta, who is the team captain.

28-year-old Timbe has been club-less since 2020 October, when he left China’s Beijing Renhe after three years.

Japan’s J-League has been growing in popularity in Kenya thanks striker Michael Olunga’s efforts.

Olunga emerged top scorer and was picked the Most Valuable Player accolade last season.

He has since moved to Qatar Stars League after join Al Duhail SC.

