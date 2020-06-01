Ayimba Lands Kenya Rugby League Technical Director Job

Kenya Rugby League Federation (KRLF) has appointed Benjamin Otieno Ayimba as the Technical Director.

The new role tasks Ayimba with developing the Kenya rugby league technical structures in all levels from grass root, community and club rugby.

He will also be called upon to formulate a high performance plan for players, coaches, referee and affiliate clubs.

The 43-year-old is an accomplished Rugby coach of both the short and full version of the game and boasts immense wealth of experience of over 15 years both as a player and in the coaching units.

“After a long walk in what seemed like ages, we are now able to play a spot that suits the Kenya rugby footballer and give us a real chance at the World Cup,” said Ayimba.

As a player Benjamin Ayimba has turned out for both local and international clubs with a two season stint in the United Kingdom.

“Acceptance of Ayimba as the Technical Director is a big motivation and a big asset for rugby league owing to his achievement in the sport. We are confident he will establish effective technical structures for clubs and partners,” said KRLF chairman Nyakwaka Quicks.

Kenya rugby league is strengthening its Coaching and Technical units, in readiness for its league kick-off and maiden international Test match, later in the year.

KRLF recently appointed former Kenya international Adward Rombo as the national team coach.

