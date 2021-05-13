AWS Partners with Ajira Kenya to Offer re/Start Cloud Computing Programme for Youth

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced that it is bringing its re/Start programme to Kenya and South Africa this month as part of its rapid expansion plan. The cloud skills training programme will be launching in Kenya for the first time.

AWS re/Start is partnering with a tech company with roots in Germany, getINNOtized which is driven by creating social impact in Africa. It is also partnering with a Kenyan Government Initiative driven by the Ministry of ICT, innovations and Youth Affairs, Ajira in efforts to empower over one million young people to access digital job opportunities in Kenya.

AWS re/Start is a free, full-time, 12-week programme targeting unemployed or underemployed people who have little technology experience to help prepare them for careers in cloud computing.

The programme equips the participants with new cloud computing skills, career and resume coaching, and interviews with local employers. It connects over 90% of graduates with job interview opportunities.

The programme in South Africa will roll out in three cohorts in Pretoria, Johannesburg and Makiheng, bringing to a total of 20 the number of cohorts launched in Africa since October 2020.

By the end of 2020, the programme was operational in 25 cities across 12 countries.

“This year, we expect to double the number of cities in which we operate. The AWS re/Start programme is part of Amazon’s commitment to helping 29 million people around the world grow their tech skills with free cloud computing skills training by 2025”. Amazon said.

“With the support of professional mentors and accredited instructors, participants get a foundation of cloud computing knowledge that will propel them into entry-level cloud jobs. The training includes developing skills in programming, networking, security, and relational databases through real-world-scenario-based learning, hands-on labs, and coursework.”

