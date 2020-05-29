in NEWS

Award-winning Journalist Asha Mwilu Resigns From Citizen TV

Asha Mwilu. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Citizen TV’s investigative reporter Asha Mwilu has called it quits at the station.

In a tweet, the award-winning journalist announced that she was resigning to launch her own start-up.

“I’m leaving @citizentvkenya to launch my start-up. I’ve worked under the guidance of the brilliant @jageyo @LinusKaikai @pamela_asigim and @JamilaMohamed,” she tweeted. 

Mwilu is among the dream team that joined the station in 2018 alongside Jamila Mohammed, Linus Kaikai and Joe Ageyo

She has also also worked with Standard Group as the Features and Documentaries Editor at KTN.

In 2016, she won the CNN Multichoice African Journalist of the Year Awards alongside cameraman Rashid Idi with a story investigating the terror activities in Mandera and its border with Somalia, Terror Crossing.

She was also named the reporter of the year by the Media Council of Kenya for her documentary “Armies of the Underworld” in 2013.

She holds a Bachelors Degree in Broadcast Journalism from the United States International University (USIU) and a masters degree in Documentary Practice from the University of the Creative Arts in the UK.

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. Believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye.
Follow me on Twitter @FmuliKE.

