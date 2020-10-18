Aviation Authority Launches Probe Into Narok Chopper Crash

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has launched an investigation into a chopper crash incident in Narok on Saturday that left the County Governor Samuel Tanui and other occupants with minor injuries.

In a statement on Sunday, KCAA Director General Gilbert Kibe confirmed that no fatalities were recorded during the incident.

He added that the authority will update the public once investigations are complete.

“The aircraft had a total of three persons on board including Narok Governor H.E. Samuel Tanui. No fatalities have been recorded, ” said Captain Kibe.

“The Air Accident Investigation Department (ARID) of the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing, Urban Development, and Public Works have already initiated the investigation and will inform the public once concluded.”

The aircraft, registration Number 5Y-MEP, crash-landed in a vast wheatfield as Governor Tunai and his delegation left Enkipejus village in Narok North Sub-county, where they had attended the burial of Mzee Tompo ole Sasai, father of county Finance executive Julius Sasai.

Read: Bad Weather, High Altitude To Blame For Narok Chopper Crash – Pilot Speaks

While the cause of the crash could not be immediately established reports pointed at a mechanical problem.

On his part, the pilot of the ill-fated chopper blamed bad weather and high altitude for the mishap.

In an interview with The Standard on Saturday evening, Marc Goss aid he was fine and the rest of the occupants who were rushed to hospital for a check-up after the crash are also doing well.

“I am ok and there is nothing to worry about. The other occupants are okay too,” said Goss.

Read Also: Police Chopper Ferrying Security Team To Marsabit Crash Lands In Meru

In a video footage that surfaced online after the crash, the pilot can be seen making several attempts to take off without success.

The aircraft took off finally but crash-landed shortly on a wheat field near Olenkipejus village in Narok County. Its tail section was cut off from the main body.

The chopper ferrying Narok Governor Samuel Tunai moments after take off and when it crash-landed. Speedy recovery to the Governor and the three occupants involved in the copter crash in Narok County. pic.twitter.com/XzGWtVhRr2 — BISHOP™ (@LilKoima) October 17, 2020

The aircraft operated by Karen Blixen Camp Trust is used for wildlife conservation activities at the Maasai Mara.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu