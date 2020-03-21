Avane Clinic License Suspended, Owner To Pay Sh500,000 Fine Over Fake Covid-19 Testing Kits Advert

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council on Saturday suspended Avane Limited Medical Clinic proprietor Dr Pranav Pancholi for advertising fake Covid19 test kits.

The clinic’s license was also withdrawn for six months, KMPDC chairperson Eva Njenga said.

“Dr. Pancholi is hereby admonished for allowing his institution to publish a deceitful, erroneous and misleading advertisement,” Dr Njenga said.

Further, Avane clinic will be required to pay a Sh500,000 fine in two weeks.

The clinic was raided on Monday by council members accompanied by police officers.

The fake tests were going for Sh3,000 and were offering instant results.

“No specialized equipment or training required. Sh 3000 only, offer while stocks last,” the poster detailed.

Dr Pancholi was later arrested alongside his employees. He and his co-accused Ndinda Kaleve after being arraigned at Milimani Law Courts denied making a false advert claiming to sell coronavirus test kits.

They were released on a Sh150,000 cash bail.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has warned those profiteering from the pandemic that has thus far infected 7 people countrywide.

According to Worldometers website, global infections stood at 276,474 as of Saturday morning.

Total number of deaths worldwide is 11,417 and recovered cases are 91,954.

